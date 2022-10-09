TAC activities mark Disability Employment Awareness Month

“We are grateful to the businesses and employers who provide access to employment opportunities for people with disabilities. We hope our participation in NDEAM will open up even more doors to inclusive jobs in our community for this hard-working and dedicated workforce,” he said.

NDEA month goes back to 1945 when Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.” In 1962, the word “physically” was removed to acknowledge the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities. Then in 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to what it is now.

“Our national recovery from the pandemic cannot be completed without the inclusion of all Americans, in particular people with disabilities,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. “Their contributions have historically been vital to our nation’s success, and are more important today than ever. We must build an economy that fully includes the talent and drive of those with disabilities.”

For more information or for employers to learn more, visit www.tacind.com.