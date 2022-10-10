Wittenberg exceeds $100M goal for ‘Having Light’ campaign several months early

BreakingNews
Social media reacts to Bengals loss to Ravens
Wittenberg University has exceeded its record-setting $100 million fundraising goal for its “Having Light” campaign, surpassing the mark nine months early.

The university launched the campaign in March 2021 with a goal of raising $100 million by June 30, 2023.

During the weekend of Sept. 30, the university announced the current total raised of $100,125,997 and counting until the campaign closes.

President Michael Frandsen said Wittenberg leaders knew the $100 million goal was ambitious but called on the community for help.

“Despite the challenges facing our world these last few years, Wittenberg Tigers responded and lived up to our motto, ‘Having light, we pass it on to others’... On behalf of our community, I am grateful for the extraordinary support and unwavering belief in our mission and future,” he said.

The campaign involved multiple areas of the university with funds benefiting three campaign priorities: people, place and present. The campaign has engaged more than 32% of the alumni body and raised $20 million for scholarships, faculty and staff support, and investments in career exploration and outcomes for students; $40 million to take care of the campus while advancing into the future; and $40 million to address current and new needs across the campus.

“Each and every gift, regardless of amount, makes a difference for the future of our students... The collective power of Tigers is tremendous, and I am incredibly grateful for the support from our alumni and friends in helping us reach this historic accomplishment ahead of schedule,” said Vice President for Advancement and Alumni Engagement Rebecca Kocher.

Fundraising for the campaign will continue to support the university.

Janet E. Jackson, who serves as the managing co-chair of the campaign, said the investments made make a profound impact across the entire campus. “It is such a privilege for me to be involved in this forward movement, and I can’t wait to see what more Tigers do for Wittenberg between now and the end of the campaign.”

