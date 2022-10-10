Wittenberg exceeds $100M goal for ‘Having Light’ campaign several months early

The campaign involved multiple areas of the university with funds benefiting three campaign priorities: people, place and present. The campaign has engaged more than 32% of the alumni body and raised $20 million for scholarships, faculty and staff support, and investments in career exploration and outcomes for students; $40 million to take care of the campus while advancing into the future; and $40 million to address current and new needs across the campus.

“Each and every gift, regardless of amount, makes a difference for the future of our students... The collective power of Tigers is tremendous, and I am incredibly grateful for the support from our alumni and friends in helping us reach this historic accomplishment ahead of schedule,” said Vice President for Advancement and Alumni Engagement Rebecca Kocher.

Fundraising for the campaign will continue to support the university.

Janet E. Jackson, who serves as the managing co-chair of the campaign, said the investments made make a profound impact across the entire campus. “It is such a privilege for me to be involved in this forward movement, and I can’t wait to see what more Tigers do for Wittenberg between now and the end of the campaign.”