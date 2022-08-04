Health care leaders want to shed light on issue of lead exposure in children

All city of Springfield zip codes are classified by the Ohio Department of Health as high-risk. Clark County identified high-risk zip codes include: 45502, 45503, 45504, 45505, 45506, 45324, 43078, 43140, and 45387.

Expanded lead safety promotions, increased screenings for kids, and additional partnerships with healthcare providers are among the strategies outlined in the health district’s Lead Safe Initiative.

According to the Ohio Department of Medicaid, all children enrolled in Medicaid are required to receive blood lead screening tests at 12 and 24 months of age, but less than 60 percent of Medicaid children have had blood tests reported to the state’s registry in recent years.

Explore Greene County Public Health to spray for mosquitoes tonight

This leaves 40 percent of low-income children, already disadvantaged, at risk for undiagnosed and untreated lead poisoning. If caught early; parents, healthcare providers, and communities can take action to prevent further exposure and reduce damage to a child’s health, according to the health district.

In 2020 in Clark County, a total of 74 children were confirmed to have elevated levels of lead in their blood, with the elevation being more than 5 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood. An additional 13 children were listed as having “unconfirmed” elevated blood lead levels, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The most important action parents, caregivers, healthcare providers, and public health professionals can take is to prevent lead exposure before it occurs, the health district release said.

CCCHD lead testing is available weekdays by appointment only. To schedule a lead test with CCCHD call (937)390-5600 and ask for Randi at extension 266.