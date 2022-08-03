BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Local issues and statehouse races
Early numbers show Clark-Shawnee schools levy passing

Voters cast their ballot at the election poll in the Springfield Township Government Center Tuesday, July 2, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Voters in the Clark-Shawnee Local School District are so far passing the levy, according to today’s unofficial, early results by the Clark County Board of Elections.

The levy was the only local one on the ballot for any area school district.

The continuing 12.1-mill substitute levy will continue to generate $4.7 million for district operations if it passes.

According to early, unofficial results, 53.88% of voters are for the levy and 46.12% are against the levy.

The substitute levy would combine two existing operational levies — an emergency levy first approved in 2012 that generates $2.4 million annually and an emergency levy first approved in 2014 that generates $2.2 million annually. It will not raise taxes as this is the same amount the district now collects.

The levy, which accounts for 23% of the district’s existing operating expenses, would continue to pay for operating expenses for the district such as supplies, utilities, salaries, materials and programs.

This levy would maintain current funding for the district by combining the two existing levies without adding new taxes for current residents. Because taxpayers are already paying on these existing levies, taxes will not increase as a result of approval of the substitute levy, and it does not increase the amount of local funding the district receives.

In May, voters rejected the levy with 52.88%, or 1,311, voting against and 47.12%, or 1,168 for it. Last November, voters rejected with 51.93%, or 1,104, voting against and 48.07%, or 1,022 for it.

