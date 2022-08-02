Greene County Public Health to spray for mosquitoes

Greene County is scheduled to spray multiple neighborhoods Wednesday night for mosquitoes.
The spraying of adulticide will take place shortly before sundown and continue for approximately 90 minutes. The wind will need to be calm and it cannot be raining, according to a release from Greene County Public Health.
The following areas will be sprayed:
- Massie, Cato and Kylemore drives in Xenia
- Rotary Park in Beavercreek
- Angel’s Pass Park in Beavercreek
- Willowcrest/Riverhills Drive in Beavercreek
- Cemex Park in Fairborn
- Rona Hills Park (and surrounding community) in Fairborn
- Faircreek Park in Fairborn
- Seaman Park (and the adjacent bike path) in Jamestown
“Please do not to follow behind the sprayer unless absolutely necessary and maintain a minimum of 200 feet clearance behind our vehicle,” Greene County Public Health said in the release. “If you must follow, close all windows in your vehicle and turn the air conditioning control to the max or re-circulate position. This will help to minimize any unwanted exposures.”
People who do not want to have the area around their home treated should contact Greene County Public Health at 937-374-5607 or email ehpermits@gcph.info.
