springfield-news-sun logo
X

Greene County Public Health to spray for mosquitoes

ajc.com

Local News
By
Updated 22 minutes ago

Greene County is scheduled to spray multiple neighborhoods Wednesday night for mosquitoes.

The spraying of adulticide will take place shortly before sundown and continue for approximately 90 minutes. The wind will need to be calm and it cannot be raining, according to a release from Greene County Public Health.

ExplorePolls open, turnout low for today’s unusual election

The following areas will be sprayed:

  • Massie, Cato and Kylemore drives in Xenia
  • Rotary Park in Beavercreek
  • Angel’s Pass Park in Beavercreek
  • Willowcrest/Riverhills Drive in Beavercreek
  • Cemex Park in Fairborn
  • Rona Hills Park (and surrounding community) in Fairborn
  • Faircreek Park in Fairborn
  • Seaman Park (and the adjacent bike path) in Jamestown

“Please do not to follow behind the sprayer unless absolutely necessary and maintain a minimum of 200 feet clearance behind our vehicle,” Greene County Public Health said in the release. “If you must follow, close all windows in your vehicle and turn the air conditioning control to the max or re-circulate position. This will help to minimize any unwanted exposures.”

People who do not want to have the area around their home treated should contact Greene County Public Health at 937-374-5607 or email ehpermits@gcph.info.

In Other News
1
Polls open, turnout low for today’s unusual election
2
Polls open today for rare August primary election
3
Recall: P.F. Chang frozen entrée in wrong package
4
ODNR officers to help with search, rescue efforts following floods in...
5
WSU professor awarded prestigious Fulbright Fellowship

About the Author

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top