German Twp. Fire Dept. play ‘vital’ role at Clark County vaccination clinic, health commissioner says

Fire personnel have been on-site at the Upper Valley Mall every day to help the health district administer vaccinations, as well as be on standby in the event that someone has an adverse reaction to a vaccine.

“The volunteers from German Township have really helped us in more ways than they can imagine. The ability to lean on these hardworking and dedicated individuals has helped the health department provide a level of care that we believe rivals every other health department and a large part of that is thanks to the German Township Fire Department,” Clark County Combined Health District Commissioner Charles Patterson said.