German Twp. Fire Dept. play ‘vital’ role at Clark County vaccination clinic, health commissioner says

German Twp. Fire And EMS have been vital partners of the Clark County Combined Health District since the county’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened at the former JCPenney building earlier this year.
Fire personnel have been on-site at the Upper Valley Mall every day to help the health district administer vaccinations, as well as be on standby in the event that someone has an adverse reaction to a vaccine.
“The volunteers from German Township have really helped us in more ways than they can imagine. The ability to lean on these hardworking and dedicated individuals has helped the health department provide a level of care that we believe rivals every other health department and a large part of that is thanks to the German Township Fire Department,” Clark County Combined Health District Commissioner Charles Patterson said.
Chief Tim Holman of the German Twp. Fire Dept. said his team being at the clinic is great for the recipients of the vaccines because “even though most of the reasons are minor, some people may have needed to go to the hospital if they were not able to be checked out by one of the EMT’s.”
“We are a part of a historic effort and we are just glad to be a part of it,” Holman said.
Lt. Jeff Emory, an advanced EMT for the department, has been at every clinic from start to finish watching for and being able to respond to any recipient who might have a bad reaction to the vaccine.
“The work we are doing here will save a lot of lives and make a large positive impact on this community,” Emory said.
About 26% of the county’s population has received one vaccine shot with over 16% of the county’s population being fully vaccinated as of Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.