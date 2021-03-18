‘We’re so looking forward to it’: Clark County will host full county fair this summer

But DeWine noted that more health orders could be lifted once Ohio gets further into the fair season — if the state is able to control the virus.

The governor announced two weeks ago that if the state can get below 50 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks, all public health orders, including the mask mandate, will be lifted. As of Thursday, when new data on cases per 100,000 people is released, Meigs and Vinton counties were the only two counties in the state below 50 cases per 100,000.

Clark County had 172 cases per 100,000.

Blair said even with health orders in place he’s excited about being able to offer once again the “full fair experience” especially to children who might have missed out on showing last year.

“I’m just so excited for everything that we have got in place, and for the kids and their animal projects and knowing that they are going to get to have the experience of a full fair. That is absolutely the number one priority and we’re happy to be able to have that,” Blair said.

DeWine is slated to reveal specific rules and regulations around large gatherings like county fairs, graduations, proms and parades today.

Clark County had 12,622 cases and 272 deaths of the coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio reported fewer than 2,000 daily cases of the coronavirus for 14 straight days, according to ODH. In the last 21 days, Ohio has only reported more than 2,000 cases a day twice.

The state recorded 1,458 cases on Wednesday for a total of 993,681.

Almost 2.5 million people have started the vaccination process in Ohio, and 1,450,278 people have completed it, as of Wednesday, according to ODH. About 21.35% of Ohio residents have received a first dose of the vaccine and about 12.4% have been completely vaccinated.

In Clark County, 30,557 residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday. That’s about 22.7% of the county’s population, according to ODH. Over 15% of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated.

Facts & Figures:

50: Cases per 100,000 people required by Gov. Mike DeWine to lift all public health orders, including the mask mandate

172: Cases per 100,000 in Clark County, as of Thursday

15: Percentage of Clark County’s population that is fully vaccinated against COVID-19