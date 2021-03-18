Vaccine appointments for next week open now in Clark County

Scheduling for COVID-19 vaccination appointments is open now in Clark County, according to the Clark County Combined Health District.
Those currently eligible for vaccination include residents ages 40 and older, as well as those with certain medical conditions like cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease and obesity.
Other eligible health conditions include: cerebral palsy, spina bifida, inherited metabolic disorder including phenylketonuria, severe neurological disorders including epilepsy, hydrocephaly and microcephaly, severe genetic disorders including Down Syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome and muscular dystrophy, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, alpha and beta thalassemia, solid organ transplants, severe congenital heart disease requiring hospitalizations within the past year, severe type 1 diabetes requiring hospitalizations within the past year, severe lung disease including asthma requiring hospitalizations within the past year.
Those eligible also include childcare and funeral services, law enforcement and correction officers and pregnant people who were made eligible for the vaccine on March 4.
Scheduling is available at the following locations:
- The Clark County Combined Health District, in partnership with Mercy Health, is scheduling appointments for qualifying individuals on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 937-717-2439 or online at ccchd.com.
- The New Carlisle Community Health Center, located at 106 N. Main St., will schedule appointments by phone at 937-543-0310.
- Rocking Horse Community Health Center, located at 651 S. Limestone St. will be offering the vaccine by appointment only during varied hours. Rocking Horse patients will take priority. Valid identification and insurance information will be collected. No one will be turned away due to insurance status. To schedule a vaccine appointment, contact 937-525-4521.