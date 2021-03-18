Vaccine appointments for next week open now in Clark County

Those currently eligible for vaccination include residents ages 40 and older, as well as those with certain medical conditions like cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease and obesity.

Other eligible health conditions include: cerebral palsy, spina bifida, inherited metabolic disorder including phenylketonuria, severe neurological disorders including epilepsy, hydrocephaly and microcephaly, severe genetic disorders including Down Syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome and muscular dystrophy, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, alpha and beta thalassemia, solid organ transplants, severe congenital heart disease requiring hospitalizations within the past year, severe type 1 diabetes requiring hospitalizations within the past year, severe lung disease including asthma requiring hospitalizations within the past year.