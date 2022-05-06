Eat at a local restaurant next week and help raise funds for Springfield Salvation Army

“We are there for every single disaster this planet suffers. And zooming in, we’ve been serving Springfield now for 137 years. Till the day that need is eradicated from this earth, we’ll always be serving our neighbors, taking good care of their minds, bodies and souls,” Ray said.

The city will make a proclamation for National Salvation Army at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 at City Hall, 76 E. High St. in Springfield.

The Springfield Salvation Army has also partnered with local businesses for community members to support and celebrate National Salvation Army week. They include:

Winans (1408 N. Limestone St. and 32 N. Fountain Ave.): Offering a strawberry golden Oreo frappe, with 100% of the sales being donated to the Salvation Army, and employees will also be wearing the red Salvation Army aprons for the week.

Oats & Doughs: 50% off all cookie sales will be donated the Salvation Army.

Young’s Dairy: Offering a “Salvation Sundae” with two scoops of white chocolate raspberry swirl, hot fudge, real whipped cream, chocolate chips, a dusting of malt powder and a cherry, with 20% of the sales being donated to the Salvation Army.

Le Torte Dolci: 20% of all cream horn and cream squares will be donated to the Salvation Army.

Crust & Company: 20% of all sales of a special Salvation Army Pizza will be donated to the Salvation Army.

Los Mariachis: Customers will be asked if they would like to donate $1 to the Salvation Army upon check out, and the staff will be wearing the “love has an army” buttons.

“We will also be partnering with Le Torte Dolci to deliver cream horns to our first responders, in an effort to thank them and express our appreciation for all they do for this community,” Ray said.

Others ways to support include purchasing a “love has an army” button from the Springfield Salvation Army and take a picture and share it; wearing red or white during the week and sharing it on your social media using the hashtag “Happy National Salvation Army Week”; or donate on the Springfield Salvation Army’s website.