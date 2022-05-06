Clark State provost leaving for president’s role at Arizona community college

“Her strong academic preparation and background, service as a faculty member, dean, Vice President, and Provost have put her on the path to a community college presidency,” she said. “This is a tremendous opportunity for a talented leader who has proven herself as a student-centered, equity-minded, and quality assurance-focused leader at Clark State and in many other positions.”

In 2021, Hunter was also selected as one of 40 leaders for the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship through the Aspen Institute of College Excellence Program, which is a selective leadership program that prepares the next generation of community college presidents to help transform institutions to achieve higher levels of student success.

“When a community college leader is selected for the Aspen Institute, it is only a matter of time before their talents are recognized and they are offered a presidency,” Blondin said.

Hunter said the Clark State faculty, staff, students, administration and community will always hold a special place in her heart as they have been an integral part of her career growth.

“Special thanks to Dr. Blondin and the Board of Trustees for their support and encouragement during my time,” she said. “The leadership training that I’ve had throughout my career and currently as an Aspen Rising Presidential Fellow, will serve me well as I embark on this next phase of my career.”