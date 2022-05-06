springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield school selects executive director for new position

Amy Stacy, Springfield City School District's Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives. Contributed

The Springfield City School District has selected the executive director for a new position that will begin the upcoming school year.

Amy Stacy was selected as the executive director of Strategic Initiatives, which will be a new position starting next school year. She will be responsible for overseeing all projects related to the district’s strategic plan.

Stacy is the Director of Community Initiatives, where she connects the district to valuable resources and community partners to help increase students’ success.

Superintendent Bob Hill said Stacy’s new role is critical in the district’s next phase.

“We have projects on the horizon that will have a large impact on students, our schools and the community. I’m excited for Amy to continue the momentum she has started within the Community Initiatives Department and utilize it within her new role. She has the forward-thinking mindset needed to help take our district to the next level,” he said.

Stacy joined the district in 2016 as the Straight A Grant Manager after a 10-year career at Speedway in Enon. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Communication and a master’s in Business Administration with a concentration in Project Management from Wright State University.

