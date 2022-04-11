Easter party, library events among others around Clark and Champaign counties this week

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St. in Urbana, will host Barks & Books at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. This is for children to grab a book and practice their reading skills with the help of a furry friend, Toodles.

New Carlisle Library Event

The New Carlisle Library will host Forest Gems from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at George Rogers Clark Park in the lower lot.

Participants will see the wildflowers that appear each spring and bloom for a short time, listen to a story, take a small hike, and participate in an activity.

Preregister by emailing readingisimportant@gmail.com.

Springfield Soup Kitchen Easter Party

The Springfield Soup Kitchen, 830 W. Main St., will host a kids Easter party at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The party will include the Easter Bunny, chocolate bunnies and other Easter treats. The Easter party will be followed by the regular hot meal from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. All are welcome to bring your children.

Computer Users Group

The April meeting of the NASAC Computer Users Group will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Husted Fire and Rescue building, 6215 Springfield Xenia Road in Springfield. The entrance to the meeting room is located at the rear (west side) of the building. Look for the NASAC sign on the service door on the north-west side of the building.

The public is welcome to attend this free meeting. The presentation will be about installing “God Mode” on your computer, and exactly what it will do for you. God Mode is a special folder in Windows that gives you quick access to over 200 tools and settings that are normally tucked away in the Control Panel and other windows and menus. You’ll now have instant access to all these settings without digging through layers of menus. There will also be a Q&A session, general discussion, and membership drawing for door prizes.