Springfield middle school getting ‘peace bench’ through plastic lid collection

The project was made possible through donations from the Kenton Ridge LEO (Leadership, Experience & Opportunity) Club, which dropped off over 500 pounds of plastic lids, a local VFW, the Rocking Horse center, First Baptist Springfield Church, Springfield High School, Clark Administrative Offices, Knob Prairie UCC, Projects Unlimited, Inc. in Vandalia, and others.

“This has been a great example of our students working together to see a project from start to finish that has a lot of meaning to our school community,” Wilson said. “We cannot thank all of the groups that donated enough for helping us to make this happen.”

Since this project for Hayward’s bench was such a success, staff will help Fulton Elementary School get a bench as well as see if other schools in the district can benefit from a peace garden.