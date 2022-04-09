Springfield middle school getting ‘peace bench’ through plastic lid collection

Hayward Middle School in the Springfield City School District will receive a bench for its garden thanks to help from the community.
Hayward has been collecting plastic lids donated by community members for over a year and a half, according to a release from the school.
The lids will be recycled into a bench for a new “peace garden” at the school that will honor two students who passed away last year.
“A peace garden is a quiet space at the school where students can think, reflect or spend time together,” the release stated.
With the collaboration of the district’s lead nurse, Ashley Wilson, and a student group called the Hayward Builders Club, students came up with the idea for a recycled plastic bench and the school found a company willing to take on the project. The Springfield Kiwanis Club sponsors the Hayward Builders Club, which chose to use funds toward the bench project.
The project was made possible through donations from the Kenton Ridge LEO (Leadership, Experience & Opportunity) Club, which dropped off over 500 pounds of plastic lids, a local VFW, the Rocking Horse center, First Baptist Springfield Church, Springfield High School, Clark Administrative Offices, Knob Prairie UCC, Projects Unlimited, Inc. in Vandalia, and others.
“This has been a great example of our students working together to see a project from start to finish that has a lot of meaning to our school community,” Wilson said. “We cannot thank all of the groups that donated enough for helping us to make this happen.”
Since this project for Hayward’s bench was such a success, staff will help Fulton Elementary School get a bench as well as see if other schools in the district can benefit from a peace garden.
