Community Blood Center hosting drives

The Community Blood Center is hosting several drives in Clark and Champaign counties this month.

The Community Blood Center is hosting several drives in Clark and Champaign counties this month. Here, Kelly Skelton talks with Beryl Boggess, left, and Theresa Burns as she gets ready to donate blood at the Community Blood Center. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

23 minutes ago
Multiple chances to donate locally; type O remains in low supply.

The Community Blood Center has scheduled multiple blood drives over the next month in Clark and Champaign counties.

The Center is urging community members to donate at least three times this year. They are in need of new platelet, plasma or double red cell donors, according to a release from the CBC.

Blood continues to be impacted and in short supply due to the Easter holiday and continued impact of the coronavirus, and type O also remains in low supply.

Appointments are encouraged online at www.donortime.com or by phone at 937-461-3220. All registered donors will receive the “Giving is Good″ T-shirt.

Donors must provide a photo ID that includes full name while past donors are asked to bring their CDC donor ID card. You must be at least 17 (16 with parental consent: form available at givingblood.org or CBC drive locations) and weigh at least 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Here are the dates and times in Clark and Champaign counties:

April 11 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Maiden Lane Church of God, 1201 Maiden Lane in Springfield.

April 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bellefontaine Moose Lodge 2563, 912 S. Detroit St. in Bellefontaine.

April 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 363 E. Main St. in Enon.

April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at COhatch The Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield.

April 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana.

April 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at United Way of Logan County, 1- S. Main St. in Bellefontaine.

April 25 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Father Paul Vieson Center, 205 W. Lake Ave. in New Carlisle.

April 25 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Bethel Community Church, 4400 Osborn Road in Medway.

April 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at First Cristian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield.

