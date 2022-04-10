Community Blood Center hosting drives

Here are the dates and times in Clark and Champaign counties:

April 11 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Maiden Lane Church of God, 1201 Maiden Lane in Springfield.

April 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bellefontaine Moose Lodge 2563, 912 S. Detroit St. in Bellefontaine.

April 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 363 E. Main St. in Enon.

April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at COhatch The Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield.

April 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana.

April 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at United Way of Logan County, 1- S. Main St. in Bellefontaine.

April 25 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Father Paul Vieson Center, 205 W. Lake Ave. in New Carlisle.

April 25 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Bethel Community Church, 4400 Osborn Road in Medway.

April 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at First Cristian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield.