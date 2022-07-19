Clark State’s third bachelor’s degree to focus on addiction, treatment

“The degree will be the first of its kind to educate and train future treatment providers to be proficient at both of these areas to better serve clients,” she said.

The college is partnering with several human and mental health providers such as social services, correctional facilities, mental health facilities and homeless shelter networks, and the college has already secured preliminary agreements to provide up to 40 practicum sites per year for the degree.

“This BAS program will focus on the clinical aspects of addictions treatment and mental health screening which is in the scope of licensure they are eligible for at this level,” said Carin Burr, professor of social services. “The client base in addictions and mental health treatment has become more complex and co-occurring in nature.”

The college will also seek accreditation from the National Addictions Studies Accreditation Commission (NASAC). The closest bachelor’s program for addiction studies is over 50 miles away, and no other program is nationally accredited with the NASAC, Burr said.

“Most current four-year programs in the area are social work-specific and focus mostly on case management, social work systems concepts and referrals, not so much on building clinical skills like motivational interviewing, group process and cognitive-behavioral skills training as this program does,” she said.

Clark State received approval for its first bachelor’s degree in 2018 for manufacturing technology management, and approval for its second bachelor’s degree in 2019 for web design and development.