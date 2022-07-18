Community Blood Center drives scheduled for the next month

Donors must provide a photo ID that includes full name while past donors are asked to bring their CDC donor ID card. You must be at least 17 (16 with parental consent: form available at givingblood.org or CBC drive locations) and weigh at least 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Here are the dates and times in the tri-county area:

Journey of Faith Fellowship Church: July 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 163 N. Chillicothe St. in South Charleston.

Mary Rutan Hospital: July 20 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 205 Palmer Ave. in Bellefontaine.

Champaign County Community Center: July 20 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 1512 South US Highway 68 in Urbana.

Father Paul Vieson Center: July 25 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 205 W. Lake Ave. in New Carlisle.

Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union: July 25 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 1101 N. Main St. in Urbana.

First Christian Church: July 26 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 3638 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield.

Quest Community Church: July 27 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 110 South St. in West Liberty.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: July 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1603 Township Road 183 in Bellefontaine.

Forest Valley Free Will Baptist Church: Aug. 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 1821 Troy Road in Springfield for the seventh annual “Barrett Strong Blood Drive” in memory of nine-year-old cancer patient Barrett Fitzsimmons.