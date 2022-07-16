Clark State to receive $265K to upgrade performing arts center equipment

Rep. Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield) announced the release of $265,000 to the college on Monday following the Ohio Controlling Board meeting.

“Clark County has been lucky to maintain great institutions of higher education, including Clark State College,” Koehler said. “The Performing Arts Center plays not only a vital role to the student populist at the college, but also to the Springfield economic infrastructure. The building is host of business conferences and other community-based events.”