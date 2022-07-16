Clark State to receive $265K to upgrade performing arts center equipment

Clark State College is receiving a grant to update the Performing Arts Center’s audio visual equipment that has been there since it was built.
Rep. Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield) announced the release of $265,000 to the college on Monday following the Ohio Controlling Board meeting.
“Clark County has been lucky to maintain great institutions of higher education, including Clark State College,” Koehler said. “The Performing Arts Center plays not only a vital role to the student populist at the college, but also to the Springfield economic infrastructure. The building is host of business conferences and other community-based events.”
The audio visual equipment in the PAC has been there since it was built 28 years ago and has become unreliable.
The funds will be used to purchase new audio mixing controls and a data projector screen to be used for in-person events and remote participation.
Interim Executive Director Dan Hunt said the college is thrilled to receive the funds.
“We are excited to upgrade our AV systems to keep up with the ever-changing technology needs of today’s world. Our students and community will benefit greatly from this new equipment,” he said.
The PAC will be replacing outdated projectors, screens and their needed infrastructure with Laser 20K projectors and custom tension screens, Hunt said.
“Our thanks to State Representative Kyle Koehler and the state of Ohio for making this needed project a reality,” he said.
