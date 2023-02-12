X
Dark Mode Toggle

Clark State to celebrate annual Charter Night

News
By , Staff Writer
33 minutes ago
Marking 61st year, the college has economic impact of $161 million annually.

Clark State College will celebrate its 61st annual Charter Night later this month.

The night is a reminder about the college’s charter in 1966 to operate as a post-secondary institution in the region. The celebration will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center.

“This year’s theme, We Are Family, represents how we care for each and every person at Clark State, whether a student or employee,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “The theme is also celebratory, as we continue to recognize the impactful work of our board, faculty, staff and students.”

The economic impact of the college on Clark, Champaign, Greene and Logan counties is in excess of $161 million annually, according to the school.

The event will honor recipients of several awards including Staff Professional Excellence, Faculty Professional Excellence, Adjunct Faculty Professional Excellence, three Emeriti awardees, other awards, and 29 employees who have working for the college ranging from five to 20 years.

ExploreSlice of Springfield notches another sell-out pizza and parks event

The service award recipients will include:

5 years: Bobbi Mills, Yolanda Hall, Trish Voisard, Karen Hunt, Beth Tremains, Carol Miller, Katrina Cochran, Monnica Gavin, Michael Lander, Debra Padgett-Angle, Nicole Johnson, Ghislaine Minter, John Riechers, Deltoria Crockran and Kathy Harris

10 years: Travis Binkley, Therese Filicko, Susan Kelly, Charmaine Misick, Colleen Murphy and Kelly Neriani

15 years: Pam Ball, Andrew Deans, Eric Ebbs and Crystal Jones

20 years: Robyn Hennigan, Mark Schmidt and Amy Sues

Clark State began in 1962 as a place of higher education when the Springfield and Clark County Technical Education program opened to offer technical training for residents of Springfield and surrounding communities.

ExploreFree in ‘23: Downtown Springfield parking garage to remain free

The charter for the organization of the Clark County Technical Institute then became effective on Feb. 18, 1966. Clark County Technical Institute became the state’s first technical college to be approved by the Ohio Board of Regents, and the name changed to Clark Technical College on Feb. 17, 1972.

The charter changed to Clark State Community College on June 17, 1988, and it began offering associate of arts and science transfer degrees.

The Board of Trustees voted in 2018 to change the name to Clark State College on Jan. 1, 2021. Blondin, who became the college’s fifth president on July, 1, 2013, said the name change indicated an increase in educational offerings for Clark, Champaign, Logan and Greene counties.

Over the last 61 years, Clark State has received several awards for its achievements in diversity, equity and inclusion, workforce development, community partnerships and outreach, and educational milestones.

In Other News
1
People pack Spooky Nook Sports for first large tournament in facility
2
Local Night to Shine delivers red carpet experience
3
Clark County leaders focus on minority health
4
Springfield group seeks plastic caps, lids for project to honor Deputy...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top