Clark State to celebrate annual Charter Night

The service award recipients will include:

5 years: Bobbi Mills, Yolanda Hall, Trish Voisard, Karen Hunt, Beth Tremains, Carol Miller, Katrina Cochran, Monnica Gavin, Michael Lander, Debra Padgett-Angle, Nicole Johnson, Ghislaine Minter, John Riechers, Deltoria Crockran and Kathy Harris

10 years: Travis Binkley, Therese Filicko, Susan Kelly, Charmaine Misick, Colleen Murphy and Kelly Neriani

15 years: Pam Ball, Andrew Deans, Eric Ebbs and Crystal Jones

20 years: Robyn Hennigan, Mark Schmidt and Amy Sues

Clark State began in 1962 as a place of higher education when the Springfield and Clark County Technical Education program opened to offer technical training for residents of Springfield and surrounding communities.

The charter for the organization of the Clark County Technical Institute then became effective on Feb. 18, 1966. Clark County Technical Institute became the state’s first technical college to be approved by the Ohio Board of Regents, and the name changed to Clark Technical College on Feb. 17, 1972.

The charter changed to Clark State Community College on June 17, 1988, and it began offering associate of arts and science transfer degrees.

The Board of Trustees voted in 2018 to change the name to Clark State College on Jan. 1, 2021. Blondin, who became the college’s fifth president on July, 1, 2013, said the name change indicated an increase in educational offerings for Clark, Champaign, Logan and Greene counties.

Over the last 61 years, Clark State has received several awards for its achievements in diversity, equity and inclusion, workforce development, community partnerships and outreach, and educational milestones.