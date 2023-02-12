Clark State to celebrate annual Charter Night

Clark State College will celebrate its 61st annual Charter Night later this month.
The night is a reminder about the college’s charter in 1966 to operate as a post-secondary institution in the region. The celebration will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center.
“This year’s theme, We Are Family, represents how we care for each and every person at Clark State, whether a student or employee,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “The theme is also celebratory, as we continue to recognize the impactful work of our board, faculty, staff and students.”
The economic impact of the college on Clark, Champaign, Greene and Logan counties is in excess of $161 million annually, according to the school.
The event will honor recipients of several awards including Staff Professional Excellence, Faculty Professional Excellence, Adjunct Faculty Professional Excellence, three Emeriti awardees, other awards, and 29 employees who have working for the college ranging from five to 20 years.
The service award recipients will include:
5 years: Bobbi Mills, Yolanda Hall, Trish Voisard, Karen Hunt, Beth Tremains, Carol Miller, Katrina Cochran, Monnica Gavin, Michael Lander, Debra Padgett-Angle, Nicole Johnson, Ghislaine Minter, John Riechers, Deltoria Crockran and Kathy Harris
10 years: Travis Binkley, Therese Filicko, Susan Kelly, Charmaine Misick, Colleen Murphy and Kelly Neriani
15 years: Pam Ball, Andrew Deans, Eric Ebbs and Crystal Jones
20 years: Robyn Hennigan, Mark Schmidt and Amy Sues
Clark State began in 1962 as a place of higher education when the Springfield and Clark County Technical Education program opened to offer technical training for residents of Springfield and surrounding communities.
The charter for the organization of the Clark County Technical Institute then became effective on Feb. 18, 1966. Clark County Technical Institute became the state’s first technical college to be approved by the Ohio Board of Regents, and the name changed to Clark Technical College on Feb. 17, 1972.
The charter changed to Clark State Community College on June 17, 1988, and it began offering associate of arts and science transfer degrees.
The Board of Trustees voted in 2018 to change the name to Clark State College on Jan. 1, 2021. Blondin, who became the college’s fifth president on July, 1, 2013, said the name change indicated an increase in educational offerings for Clark, Champaign, Logan and Greene counties.
Over the last 61 years, Clark State has received several awards for its achievements in diversity, equity and inclusion, workforce development, community partnerships and outreach, and educational milestones.
