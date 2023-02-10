Slice of Springfield notches another sell-out pizza and parks event

At the 2023 event, eight pizza vendors offered up slices earn the title of the area’s best pie producer.

Station 1 claimed first prize this year. First-time entry Catawba General Store claimed second-prize bragging rights. A third-place tie put Mikey’s Pizza and The Hickory Inn in the top tier. Other participants included Buckeye Barn, Crust & Company, Fent’s Dairy Corner, and Mike & Rosy’s Deli.

The gathering at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., is family-friendly and includes live music. The $25 ticket guarantees attendees eight pieces of pizza and a beverage.

Despite serving the sell-out crowd, some vendors had leftover full boxes of pizza at the close and delivered them free of charge to a local women’s shelter, according to Partners for the Parks board member Daragh Porter-Wobbe.

“The pizza vendors who participate come to enjoy a friendly competition. Do they want to win? Yes. Do they want to find new customers? Yes. But regardless of who comes in first, second or third, every one of these pizza vendors is supporting our community and all are good community members.”

Agresta said dollars raised at the event have helped cover the cost to repave the tennis courts at Snyder Park, and helped to support the community fireworks and Chalkfest. The group will work with the parks management to identify how they can best help with proceeds from this year’s Slice of Springfield.

“Every year this event gets bigger and better,” Agresta said. “I’m glad people can enjoy it. I’m glad we can highlight our local vendors and provide a fun evening for families in February. I’m really proud of what Slice of Springfield has become and looking forward to what it will be over the next several years as well.”