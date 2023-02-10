Free in ‘23: Downtown Springfield parking garage to remain free

A downtown garage had been sought for several years before funding for the $6.8 million project came together through collaboration by the city, Clark County, the state, Clark State College and the Community Improvement Corporation.

“The success of Park at the 99 speaks to the collaborative work that keeps our community moving forward in such a positive and progressive direction,” Heck said. “We, along with our state and local partners, knew that the parking garage would serve an integral role in downtown growth.”

After a year under construction, the garage opened in May of 2020 with rates of $2 per hour at a daily maximum of $6. The monthly rate was $55.

The city handles maintenance for the garage but contracts with Republic Parking Systems to operate other aspects there.

Because the garage has been free for multiple years, officials have not been able to track use numbers while the gates are up. However, the city estimated an average of 183 cars park there per weekday and about 75 on average weekends.

One other downtown parking area remains free. The lot across Springfield City Hall also offers free parking since SpringForward, a nonprofit group supporting downtown revitalization efforts, bought it from a private entity.