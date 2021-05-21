Clark State Performing Arts Center announces 2021-22 season

Clark State Performing Arts Center announced the lineup for its 2021-22 season today.
Here’s the list of shows.
Tickets for all events will be available through ticketmaster.com in mid-July. For more information, go to the PAC’s website or social media pages.
The Performing Arts Center
“Waitress National Broadway Tour,” 8 p.m. Oct. 2.
Diamond Rio, 7 p.m. Oct. 7.
“Hairspray National Broadway Tour,” 7 p.m. Dec. 14.
Mannheim Steamroller, 7 p.m. Dec. 20.
Anais Mitchell and the Bonny Light Horseman, 8 p.m. Feb. 10.
Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar, 8 p.m. Feb. 26.
Aquila Theatre Company of London presents “The Great Gatsby,” 7 p.m. March 3.
”Fiddler on the Roof,” 7 p.m. March 9.
The TEN Tenors – “Love is in the Air,” 8 p.m. March 26.
The British Invasion – Live on Stage, 8 p.m. April 30.