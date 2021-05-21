Meijer offers $10 coupons for vaccinated customers

Meijer has announced it will offer $10 coupons to fully vaccinated customers.
Customers who receive their final dose of coronavirus vaccine at the store will receive a coupon for $10 off any purchase, while those who were vaccinated elsewhere will get a different coupon for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more, Meijer said in a release.
People wanting a coupon who were vaccinated somewhere other than Meijer will have to show a completed vaccination card at the store’s pharmacy, the release said. Those getting their final vaccine in Meijer will receive their coupon after the shot.
Meijer said its pharmacies offer walk-up vaccinations for all eligible individuals, including minors aged 12-17 accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Individuals can also register for a vaccination appointment with Meijer by texting COVID to 75049, or online at https://clinic.meijer.com/, the release said.