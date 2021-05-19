Clark County commissioners to lift mask requirement in government buildings

Clark County commissioners say they will be mirroring state guidance regarding the wearing of masks inside government buildings.
Those who have been vaccinated will no longer be required to wear masks inside the county’s government buildings, Clark County commissioners announced on Wednesday.
However, those who have not been vaccinated amid the coronavirus pandemic will still be required to wear masks inside.
Elected officials associated with county government can still continue to enforce masks requirements within their areas, according to a Wednesday news release from the county.
County commissioners say they have not strayed away from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s guidance throughout the pandemic. They said they will continue to follow state guidelines regarding masks and social distancing.
DeWine recently announced that people in Ohio would no longer need to wear masks except in certain situations and that was in accordance with newly-issued CDC guidelines.
The new health order in Ohio will allow people to stop wearing masks as long as they have received a vaccine related to the coronavirus, according to the news release from Clark County government.
Clark County Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt said on Wednesday that there are plenty of legitimate reasons for people to continue to wear masks if it makes them feel comfortable or if they feel it will help protect others.
But she said that she agrees with not mandating the wearing of mask for everyone who enters government buildings or who attend meetings if the county continues to practice social distancing.
“If we want to be trusted we have to trust the public to make good decisions for themselves,” Flax Wilt said on Wednesday.