Clark County commissioners to lift mask requirement in government buildings

DeWine recently announced that people in Ohio would no longer need to wear masks except in certain situations and that was in accordance with newly-issued CDC guidelines.

The new health order in Ohio will allow people to stop wearing masks as long as they have received a vaccine related to the coronavirus, according to the news release from Clark County government.

Clark County Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt said on Wednesday that there are plenty of legitimate reasons for people to continue to wear masks if it makes them feel comfortable or if they feel it will help protect others.

But she said that she agrees with not mandating the wearing of mask for everyone who enters government buildings or who attend meetings if the county continues to practice social distancing.

“If we want to be trusted we have to trust the public to make good decisions for themselves,” Flax Wilt said on Wednesday.