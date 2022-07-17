Clark-Shawnee treasurer receives award by state auditor for clean financial audit

“We audit over 6,000 entities and recognize only 8.5% of them with this award each year,” Faber said.

Although the award is presented to the treasurer, Faulkner said each position in the district plays a role in earning a clean audit.

“The district has earned this award and I am thankful for the effort of each administrator, support staff, and teacher who has made this possible,” he said. “Clean audits show the public that the district is organized, transparent, and trustworthy... This award brings credence to that through the State Office.”

Along with reviewing financial records, an audit also examines public records, vendor contracts, assets, accounts payable, payroll, attendance reports, student activities, scholarships, use of grants and federal dollars, and more.

Superintendent Brian Kuhn said Faulkner and his team do an outstanding job with taxpayer dollars, and the award reinforces the accuracy and credibility the treasurer’s department operates.