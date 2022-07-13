Diverse lineup highlights Arts Festival in week 6

Wyatt McCubbin is a familiar face and voice to local stages. The Southeastern High School graduate brings his distinctive country sound to the festival Saturday for the first time in four years.

When not playing on the same bill as legends including Merle Haggard, George Jones and Hank Williams Jr., newer stars such as American Idol winner Scotty McCreery or in Nashville, McCubbin can be found around the area, playing at the Clark State Performing Arts Center or for audiences at a drive-in event during the pandemic.

One of the surprising audience turnouts at last year’s abbreviated Summer Arts Festival was for the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The group brings another Bard classic here Sunday. Shakespeare’s comedy “Twelfth Night” resembles a romantic comedy with shipwrecks, love triangles and mistaken identity that will make for a different summer evening experience.

For more information, go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/.