DeWine visits Clark County, celebrates $50 million reconstruction of I-70
DeWine visits Clark County, celebrates $50 million reconstruction of I-70

Governor Mike DeWine signs a picture of the completed Interstate 70 and South Limestone Street interchange during a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the lane addition on I-70 between U.S. 68 and State Route 72 Tuesday, July 12, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Governor Mike DeWine signs a picture of the completed Interstate 70 and South Limestone Street interchange during a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the lane addition on I-70 between U.S. 68 and State Route 72 Tuesday, July 12, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Hasan Karim
13 minutes ago

Gov. Mike DeWine was in Clark County today as he joined other state and local officials in celebrating a four-year, $50 million reconstruction of I-70.

“Ohio is a state that makes and moves things. As our economy continues to grow, this additional capacity will help us meet the demands of today and the future,” said DeWine. “At the same time, we’re making this stretch of interstate safer by reducing the pinch points that can often lead to congestion and crashes.”

The project included adding a third lane in each direction on a section of the interstate that is situated between U.S. Route 68 and State Route 72. Before the project was completed, that stretch of road represented the last interstate with two lanes in each direction remaining between Columbus and Dayton, according to the governor’s office.

In addition to the new lanes, the project replaced the existing pavement and seven bridges. Noise walls, improved drainage, and cable barriers in the median were also installed to reduce the risk of crossover crashes.

DeWine was joined by Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks and others including a state senator and representative. They gathered on West Leffel Lane near a section of I-70. DeWine said that 70,000 cars travel that section of the interstate every day and that it is projected that in the next decade that number will go up to 100,000.

About the Author

Hasan Karim

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

