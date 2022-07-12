DeWine visits Clark County, celebrates $50 million reconstruction of I-70

“Ohio is a state that makes and moves things. As our economy continues to grow, this additional capacity will help us meet the demands of today and the future,” said DeWine. “At the same time, we’re making this stretch of interstate safer by reducing the pinch points that can often lead to congestion and crashes.”

The project included adding a third lane in each direction on a section of the interstate that is situated between U.S. Route 68 and State Route 72. Before the project was completed, that stretch of road represented the last interstate with two lanes in each direction remaining between Columbus and Dayton, according to the governor’s office.