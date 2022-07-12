DeWine visits Clark County, celebrates $50 million reconstruction of I-70

Gov. Mike DeWine was in Clark County today as he joined other state and local officials in celebrating a four-year, $50 million reconstruction of I-70.
“Ohio is a state that makes and moves things. As our economy continues to grow, this additional capacity will help us meet the demands of today and the future,” said DeWine. “At the same time, we’re making this stretch of interstate safer by reducing the pinch points that can often lead to congestion and crashes.”
The project included adding a third lane in each direction on a section of the interstate that is situated between U.S. Route 68 and State Route 72. Before the project was completed, that stretch of road represented the last interstate with two lanes in each direction remaining between Columbus and Dayton, according to the governor’s office.
In addition to the new lanes, the project replaced the existing pavement and seven bridges. Noise walls, improved drainage, and cable barriers in the median were also installed to reduce the risk of crossover crashes.
DeWine was joined by Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks and others including a state senator and representative. They gathered on West Leffel Lane near a section of I-70. DeWine said that 70,000 cars travel that section of the interstate every day and that it is projected that in the next decade that number will go up to 100,000.
