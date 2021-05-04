Cinco de Mayo deals in Clark, Champaign counties

A live DJ will provide music.

The restaurant will also be selling Cinco de Mayo-themed T-shirts.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page or call (937) 324-2066.

Guerra’s Krazy Tacos

Guerra’s Krazy Tacos will have deals available Wednesday.

Margaritas will be on the menu for $5, along with $2 Lone Star beers.

T-shirts can also be purchased for $5.

The restaurant is located at 229 North Belmont Ave., Springfield

For more information, visit their Facebook page or call (937) 325-0799.

Casa del Sabor

Casa del Sabor will have restaurant deals Wednesday.

Drink specials will run 3-10 p.m.

Raffles and free shots will be included.

The restaurant is located at 1200 Vester Ave., Springfield.

For more information, visit their Facebook page or call (937) 342-9441.

El Toro Bar & Grill

El Toro Bar & Grill will have all-day specials Wednesday at all of its restaurants.

Locations include 2100 S. Limestone St. and at 1781 N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield.

Specials will include jumbo margaritas for $4.99, pollo loco for $8.99, chicken chimichanga dinner for $8.99 and bottled beers for $1.99

For more information, visit their Facebook page, or call the S. Limestone Street location at (937) 325-7898, or the Bechtle Avenue location at (937) 342-9015.

Hot Head Burritos

Hot Head Burritos will have an extra point earnings deal through their app Wednesday.

The chain will twice the amount of points to customers ordering through the Hot Head app on Cinco de Mayo.

Locations in Clark and Champaign Counties include:

2953 Derr Road at Moorefield Square, Springfield

3459 East National Rd. at East Side Square, Springfield

1013 Bechtle Ave. at Park Shopping Center, Springfield

669 Scioto St., in Urbana

Taco Bell

Taco Bell Rewards members can get Cinco de Mayo deals Wednesday, including earning extra points for ordering online or using delivery services.

Locations include:

2149 S Limestone St., Springfield

1920 N Bechtle Ave., Springfield

1115 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield

2952 Derr Road, Springfield

1717 E Main St., Springfield

707 Scioto St., Urbana

This is not a comprehensive list. Local businesses that wish to add their Cinco de Mayo specials, carryout, or delivery meal specials to this list, please email Tia Clyburn at Tionna.Clyburn@coxinc.com.