Springfield Saturday mass shooting was result of altercation at a birthday party

“This was not an incident where we had a single shooter that went in and targeted a party; this appears to be a large party with a large group, [and] during that party, an altercation ensued between several subjects,” Byron said. “Firearms were produced and an exchange of gunfire took place between multiple subjects.”

Keantra Mays, 23, of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people, all males from Springfield and aged 26, 25, 24 and 22, were wounded and are being treated at Dayton hospitals, Byron said.

He declined to comment on their conditions, “because they’re still being treated and they’re at local hospitals in Dayton.”

Police are unsure how many people were at the party but there were likely “dozens” of attendees, Byron said.

While the shooting meets the definition of a mass shooting, Police Chief Allison Elliott emphasized that it was not like what people typically think. She said this was “an isolated incident.”

“Not that that makes it any less tragic or concerning for our entire community and those involved, but this appears to be, at this time, an isolated incident that stemmed from some sort of argument or disagreement at the party,” Elliott said.

The investigation is ongoing and police need cooperation from the victims and any witnesses, Byron said.

There were more than “100 pieces of evidence” at the scene, Byron said.. At least one firearm was recovered from the scene, but police did not say if more weapons were found during the investigation.

There “could be a range of charges,” for the shooting, from weapons offenses to murder, Byron said.

The area is a legacy neighborhood, and Elliott characterized it as “pretty quiet.” She pointed to the seclusion in the far part of the west end.

Credit: Joseph Cooke Credit: Joseph Cooke

Saturday’s shooting continued a rising trend in gun violence, both fatal and non-fatal. This was Springfield’s eighth homicide in 2025, two more than there were in all of 2024.

“We absolutely don’t want our community to live in fear ... but again, we always do the age old saying, if you see something say something,” Elliott said. “Remain aware and vigilant of your surroundings, pay attention to the positions that you’re putting yourself in or maybe where you are. And just being aware that not everything can be prevented, but we’re going to continue as an agency to protect our community.”

SPD continuously analyzes data and trends to “see if ... we can help with prevention and intervention prior to the incidents,” Elliott said.

There is no single factor influencing the city’s increased gun violence, Byron said.

The federal government recently abruptly canceled a community violence prevention grant soon after approving budget revisions, freezing $1.24 million for Springfield’s local efforts to curb gun violence. The group involved in the grant’s efforts are appealing the decision.

The Springfield Police Division, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wittenberg University Police and Springfield Fire and Rescue Division all responded to the scene Saturday.

Police are asking for information about the incident, including who would have had a gun there and any footage. Elliott emphasized tipsters can remain anonymous and email SPDTIPS@springfieldohio.gov or call 937-324-7685.