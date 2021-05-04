Greater Springfield Partnership launches digital passport to showcase local businesses

“After experiencing success with our printed downtown passport for the past couple of years, this digital version is the next logical step,” he added.

Once launched, users will be able to visit a dedicated mobile passport landing page where they can sign up by providing their name, email address and phone number, according to the news release.

The passport is a result of a partnership with the digital segment leader, Bandwango. Establishments that are participating will have a four-digit pin that can be entered in the app to access discounts as well as earn incentives.

“Through this collaboration with Bandwango the Greater Springfield Partnership is able to offer a new experiential resource to our community,” said Chris Schutte, the vice-president of destination marketing for the Greater Springfield Partnership.

“This first pass featuring downtown merchants is just the kick-off to a series that will eventually include cultural, recreational and Partnership investor passes,” he added.