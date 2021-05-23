Clark County denies annexation request involving property on Tuttle Road

Crossley could not be reached for comment by the News-Sun as of Friday afternoon.

The petition called for a little more than 31 acres of property to be annexed to the City of Springfield from Springfield Township.

During a public meeting on Wednesday, commissioners voted to deny the petition based on a recommendation from Clark County Engineer Johnathan Burr.

In a letter to the commission, Burr said the “map and description submitted with the petition” for annexation are “not accurate or satisfactory,” for several reasons.

“The proposed annexation boundary of 29.80 acres only includes a portion of the subject parcel located north of US 40 (East National Road),” Burr said.

“There was a previous annexation of the US 40 right of way that ‘split’ this tract, however due to some dimensional discrepancies it’s unclear whether there’s a gap or overlap between the territory proposed for annexation versus what’s already been annexed to the city,” he added.

He also noted that the petition itself lacks the signature of all owners in the territory to be submitted for annexation. In addition, the annexation map and legal description submitted in the petition were not adequate and must be revised.

That also includes correcting and providing information related to properties near and within the annexation territory.

Burr said those issues need to be addressed before the annexation petition could be resubmitted.