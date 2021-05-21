Teachers, staff begin moving into new Greenon schools building

Knape said the custodial and Summit Construction staff have also already started moving over kindergarten and first grade at Enon Primary to the new building.

“We’re very excited about the move. It’s going to be a big process this summer, but we feel we have planned and collaborated with Summit Construction on that and our great custodial staff,” Knapke said.

All students in the district will be moved into the new school in September.

The district has also began hosting online auctions with Govedeals.com for items from the old schools. The public auctions are for items inside of Indian Valley, Greenon Junior/Senior High School and Enon Primary.

“All proceeds from the auctions will only be used for permanent improvement expenditures - maintenance, equipment and repairs that will last at least five years - as required by Ohio law,” according to the district’s website.

According to the district, the schedule for all auctions and item pick-up is:

May 20-30: Greenon High School public auction and Enon Primary School auction

May 26-28: Indian Valley item pick-up

May 28: Indian Valley scrap pick-up

June 9-11: Locker door auction pick-up, Greenon High School items pick-up, and Enon Primary item pick-up

To be determined: Greenon High School scrap pick-up

Voters approved a $36 million bond issue for construction of the school in May of 2017. The 6.98-mill bond costs a taxpayer who owns a $100,000 property in the district about $20 a month. The state picked up about $18 million of the costs through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.

The new school will be located at the northeastern corner of Rebert Pike and Enon-Xenia Road and is being built on the current site of Indian Valley Intermediate School. Indian Valley will close, as well as Enon Primary and Greenon High School.

Indian Valley and Greenon Junior/Senior High School will be demolished following the auctions and pick-up of items. Enon Primary will continue to be used as a preschool, the district’s board office, an auxiliary gym space and a storage facility.

The new school will be for all students in the district but will be divided so that students of different age groups won’t intermingle. One pod will house the center of the building, the second is for students in grades kindergarten through sixth and the third pod will house the remaining students.

Both student sections will have their own media centers, libraries and special education classrooms. Only the pod for high school students will have classrooms designed for agricultural and business education.

The center of the building is where students, teachers and parents will enter and will also be where the dining area is located. It will also have a gym, which can seat 1,000 people, and music spaces.

By the numbers

$54 million: Total cost of the new Greenon school.

$36 million: Total cost taxpayers in the district agreed to pay for the new Greenon school.

$18 million: Amount of state of Ohio share of cost for new school.