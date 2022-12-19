City’s next police chief introduced: “Springfield is my community”

Elliott was promoted to the role of captain at the Springfield Police Division earlier this year, where she oversaw the Uniform Patrol Division. Elliott also served as a crisis negotiation team commander and as a lieutenant overseeing the professional standards unit in her tenure at SPD.

Explore Habitat for Humanity wants to rehab homes of Springfield seniors

Elliott is the first woman to be appointed chief of police in the division’s history.

“I’m so excited to see such a smart, powerful woman in a position like police chief,” said Denise Williams, president of the Springfield NAACP. “She knows this community.”

She said she looks forward to working with Elliott in the coming months.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“This is a stepping stone to more changes coming in our community. It starts right here. I’m hopeful,” Williams said.

Recruiting and retaining a diverse police force is a goal of Elliott’s as police departments across the nation struggle with short-staffing.

“Just understanding that we have five different generations working in our organization and making sure that we’re tapping into every single generation and understanding how to build and grow and allow for them to reach their best potential is very important for us to be inclusive,” Elliott said.

Elliott was among 32 applicants to the position following this fall’s announcement that former Chief Lee Graf would retire at the end of the year.

Baker Tilly — formerly known as Management Partners — was employed by the city to assist with recruiting. The city received applications from candidates across the country.

“We thought it was prudent and it was best if we went out for a nationwide, external search for our next police chief,” said Springfield city manager Bryan Heck. “Because at the end of the day, this community deserves the best. It deserves the best person for the job.”

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Community Police Advisory Team chairman James Bacon worked with the firm as it gathered input on what the community wanted in its next police chief. He said he’s excited with the outcome of the search.

“She’s well in-tune to what needs to be done,” he said. “Transparency is always paramount. And I’m really proud to have been a part of this.”

After gathering input from staff and community partners, the firm launched a nationwide search for applicants, including internal submissions.

The initial 32 applicants were handed over with recommendations to city officials, who narrowed the list of candidates over a few phases.

Elliott said she wouldn’t have grown in her law enforcement career if it weren’t for the support of her loved ones and for leaders in the Springfield Police Division.

“I have had so many wonderful leaders, mentors, honest ears and hearts who have held me accountable throughout the years and who have provided me growth,” she said. “I‘m here because of a team effort and because of the people who support me and have helped me along the way.”

Springfield mayor Warren Copeland said he watched Elliott work her way up the police division and is excited to see her in her new role.

“I think she will be both good as an administrator and very good working with the citizens of Springfield,” Copeland said.

Elliott is Heck’s appointment for chief of police and is expected to be affirmed by the Springfield city commission on Tuesday.

“[Elliott] was the best choice for the Springfield community,” Heck said.