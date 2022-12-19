Habitat for Humanity wants to rehab homes of Springfield seniors

“Often seniors who rely on Social Security income can’t afford the cost of a new roof or furnace,” Habitat for Humanity Development Director David Mauch said. “They may need a wheelchair ramp. Without those things, they may not be able to stay in their home. We can help someone stay where they want to stay.”

Springfield Community Development Director Shannon Meadows said partnering with organizations like Habitat makes sense for the city to help address the needs of residents.

“For decades the city ran its own home loan and repair program,” she said. “Through retirements, attrition and post-COVID, we found we were able to quadruple our capacity in deploying projects in the community by partnering with professionals already doing this work. By doing so we are able to invest more money in programs and have greater impact.”

Meadows stressed that investing in decent, safe and affordable housing is a priority for the city, which is already experiencing a housing crisis across all income levels.

“In some cases, ‘affordable’ housing does not meet safety standards,” she said. “Being able to keep people in their own homes helps avoid additional housing displacement, which has grown astronomically not just in our community but across the country.”

The $75,000 grant proposed by Habitat for Humanity will fund critical repairs for families who qualify for the assistance. Applications are open to those whose earnings are less than 80% of the area’s median income as determined by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which for this year is estimated at $53,050 for a family of four. Homeowners must also have homeowners insurance and be up to date or have a plan to be on their property taxes.

Habitat requires no repayment for work completed on qualifying residences. Projects are to be completed over the next five months.

Applications are available by contacting Habitat for Humanity at (937) 586-0860 or by visiting the website at https://daytonhabitat.org.

“In our discussions, Springfield city officials have talked about ‘compassionate code enforcement,’ with a recognition that some residents struggle to afford repairs necessary to meet housing inspections,” Mauch said. “They are approaching the challenges residents face in a thoughtful way. We are excited to work in collaboration with the city to address some of these issues. We like being part of the solution for people who lack resources.”

“The city thinks it’s critical for us to do all we can to keep people in their homes,” Meadows said. “It’s a priority for us.”