Finishing up holiday shopping? Here’s the last day to ship packages

With a few days left before the Christmas holiday, the shipping deadlines for many mail and delivery services are approaching.
While some deadlines, like U.S. Postal Service retail ground and FedEx ground, have already passed, there’s still time for packages and gifts to arrive using express options.
Some of the upcoming deadlines include:
FedEx
U.S. to U.S.
- FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 20
- FedEx 3 Day Freight: Dec. 20
- FedEx 2 Day Freight: Dec. 21
- FedEx 2 Day and 2 Day AM: Dec. 21
- FedEx 1 Day Freight: Dec. 22
- FedEx Same Day: Dec. 23
U.S. to Canada
- FedEx International First: Dec. 22
- FedEx International Next Flight: Dec. 23
U.S. to Mexico
- FedEx International Economy; Dec. 20
- FedEx International Connect Plus: Dec. 20
- FedEx International First: Dec. 21
- FedEx International Priority: Dec. 21
- FedEx International Next Flight: Dec. 23
U.S. to Puerto Rico
- FedEx International Economy: Dec. 20
- FedEx International First: Dec. 21
- FedEx International Priority Distribution: Dec. 21
- FedEx International Next Flight: Dec. 23
UPS
U.S. domestic
- UPS Ground: Check UPS’s Calculate Time and Cost page
- UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 20
- UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 21
- UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 22
U.S. to Canada
- UPS Standard services: Check UPS’s Calculate Time and Cost page
- UPS Worldwide Expedited: Dec. 19
- UPS Worldwide Express: Dec. 22
U.S. to Mexico
- UPS Standard services: Check UPS’s Calculate Time and Cost page
- UPS Worldwide Expedited: Dec. 19
- UPS Worldwide Express: Dec. 21
U.S. Postal Service
U.S.
- Priority Mail Service: Dec. 19
- Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 23
International
- Global Express Guaranteed Service:
- Dec. 20: Africa, Asia/Pacific Rim, Australia/New Zealand, Central and South America and Middle East
- Dec. 21: Caribbean and Europe
- Dec. 22: Canada and Mexico
