Champaign County Fair returns after a year of pandemic

“It was rough, being shut down so close to fair time, we were all prepared for a full fair last year, but got shut down just a few weeks beforehand. It was still good though, it was kind of quiet out here, but families got to spend time together, and kids made their own entertainment,” she said.

The fair is set to take place with a full, regular schedule, only with some minimal changes.

“The only thing that we had cancel on us this year was the garden club show. They’re still wary of the COVID, but they are going to put a display in the building so it’s not empty for half the week,” Bodey said.

The Champaign County Fairgrounds features a new dairy and goat barn this year, which only opened for use a few weeks ago.

“We’ve got a new dairy and goat barn this year, we had a lot of sponsors for it, people donated for it. Some ODA (Ohio Department of Agriculture) grant money went towards it as well. This will be the first fair for it, and hopefully it’ll be there for years and years to come,” she said.

Fair contestants and participants began setting up for the event on Wednesday to be ready in time.

Emma Orahood was among them, preparing pens for her pigs to be in during the fair. This marks her fifth year in the event. This year, Orahood is showing two pigs.

“I think I like the fair, I’m excited for it, kinda nervous, and I hope my pigs do good this year,” she said as she set up the pens.

The fair will begin at 7 a.m. Friday, with a day of livestock showings and weighings. The fair will conclude at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“Most everything is back to how it was in 2019, it’s up and it’s ready to go,” Bodey said.

For the latest information, visit the Champaign County Fair page on Facebook.

For details on admission or fair schedule, visit the website at https://champaigncountyfair.com/.