Springfield to begin building out retail spaces at downtown parking garage

Springfield City officials plan to start building out retail spaces at a downtown parking garage as a potential tenant may be opening a restaurant there this year.
The plan is to convert 3,000 square feet of retail space at the garage on North Fountain Avenue, which opened last year, into three store fronts. That would add new businesses to a corridor that has few vacant spaces left.
Work to build out those spaces for retail and commercial use is slated to start today and the project is expected to be completed by early November, said Paul Hicks, the Emergency Services Manager for the City of Springfield.
The buildout is expected to cost about $385,000.
In addition to that, the city has been in talks with a potential tenant that would take up two of the store fronts at the parking garage. The idea is that those spaces would be filled with a sit-down restaurant as well as a store that would offer dry-goods and carryout.
Hicks did not divulge the name of the potential tenant or additional details regarding the restaurant as official documents have yet to be signed. However, he did say that those documents could be signed this week and the potential tenant is local.
The announcement of a potential tenant moving into that space this year was made during a Springfield City Commission meeting on Tuesday.
The Springfield commission was asked to conduct a first reading for an ordinance that would increase a contract regarding the buildout at the garage.
The legislation would increase the contract with Arcon Builders, selected to perform that work, by an amount not to exceed $21,841.97. If approved, the total contract will be for an amount not to exceed $385,220.97.
Commissioners will be asked to approve that contract increase during their next public meeting on Aug. 17.
Money used for the buildout will be a continuation of funding used to construct the $6.8 million parking garage, Hicks said.
The parking garage opened in 2020 and those that supported the project said it is the result of continued economic development in the area.
Besides creating additional parking spaces downtown that can support local businesses, the goal was to also add more retail space as city officials said that there has been more interest in the downtown over the years.
As a result, there has been interest from multiple parties regarding the store fronts at the garage. But, Hicks said the city’s priority right now is to finish the buildout.
“We want to move forward with what we have and get the white box buildout done. Then we will move forward with getting the third space rented out,” he said.
In addition to the buildout and a potential tenant moving in, franchise Pretzelmaker will be moving into another vacant storefront across from the garage on North Fountain .
Springfield commissioners approved an employment incentive agreement with the business on Tuesday, in which the city will provide a $7,440.
Pretzelmaker is expected to hire at least six employees and invest $100,000 to $150,000 into its new space at 30 N. Fountain Ave.