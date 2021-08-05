Springfield to begin building out retail spaces at downtown parking garage

Hicks did not divulge the name of the potential tenant or additional details regarding the restaurant as official documents have yet to be signed. However, he did say that those documents could be signed this week and the potential tenant is local.

The City of Springfield is in talks with a local entrepreneur to occupy two of the retail spaces in the city parking garage along Fountain Avenue. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The announcement of a potential tenant moving into that space this year was made during a Springfield City Commission meeting on Tuesday.

The Springfield commission was asked to conduct a first reading for an ordinance that would increase a contract regarding the buildout at the garage.

The legislation would increase the contract with Arcon Builders, selected to perform that work, by an amount not to exceed $21,841.97. If approved, the total contract will be for an amount not to exceed $385,220.97.

Commissioners will be asked to approve that contract increase during their next public meeting on Aug. 17.

Money used for the buildout will be a continuation of funding used to construct the $6.8 million parking garage, Hicks said.

The parking garage opened in 2020 and those that supported the project said it is the result of continued economic development in the area.

Besides creating additional parking spaces downtown that can support local businesses, the goal was to also add more retail space as city officials said that there has been more interest in the downtown over the years.

As a result, there has been interest from multiple parties regarding the store fronts at the garage. But, Hicks said the city’s priority right now is to finish the buildout.

“We want to move forward with what we have and get the white box buildout done. Then we will move forward with getting the third space rented out,” he said.

In addition to the buildout and a potential tenant moving in, franchise Pretzelmaker will be moving into another vacant storefront across from the garage on North Fountain .

Springfield commissioners approved an employment incentive agreement with the business on Tuesday, in which the city will provide a $7,440.

Pretzelmaker is expected to hire at least six employees and invest $100,000 to $150,000 into its new space at 30 N. Fountain Ave.