New state bill could provide tax relief to Clark County commercial property owners

The new law also allows for county boards of revision to value a property for tax purposes as of Oct. 1, 2020, rather than the Jan. 1, 2020, which was not previously the case.

Clark County Auditor John Federer said that the new legislation relates mostly to the commercial and business sector and not to residential property owners.

Those seeking a reduction must show how the pandemic or pandemic related circumstances caused a decrease in the true value of their properties.

That could be related to a loss of income, reduction in business hours and other factors caused by the pandemic.

Audited financial statements or tax returns, year-to-date financial data including income and expenses as well as descriptions of federal assistance received could be used to show how the pandemic has caused a reduction in property value.

Those seeking more information or have questions can reach the Clark County Auditor’s Office by calling 937-521-1890 or can send an email to www.clarkcountyauditor.org.