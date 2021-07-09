Arts festival, food truck and more on tap this weekend

For more information, visit their Facebook page, or visit their website https://worldpiece.net/ for their full menu.

Second Saturday & Sidewalk Sales in Downtown Urbana

The Urbana Downtown Merchants Association will host Second Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The event will take place in the downtown Urbana Square.

Downtown sellers, like Sweet Annie’s Flowers, and Anthony Grace Boutique, will be among those participating in the Merchants Association’s “Sidewalk Sales.”

Local food truck favorites will be stationed throughout the downtown area as well. Vintage lemon shakes will be in front of Let’s Eat Cake; Corny Brothers kettle corn will be at South Main; Roadside Diner will be at the northwest corner of the square; Anthony Grace boutique truck will be in front of Peoples Savings Bank; and Dorcey’s pop-up flower shop will be at Scioto Street next to In Good Taste Market.

To inquire about being a food vendor or market vendor, contact Tina at Let’s Eat Cake.

For more information, visit the Shop Urbana page on Facebook.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 154th Birthday Party

The Westcott House will host Frank Lloyd Wright’s 154th birthday party as the annual fundraiser for the preservation and programming of the Westcott House.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at 85 S. Greenmount Ave. in Springfield.

This year, as the pandemic continues, attendees have the choice of joining the event in-person, or virtually.

The event will feature Sarah Quintana, a singer-songwriter from New Orleans with a background in jazz and folk music.

Tickets for in-person attendees cost $125 per person, and include access to an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres provided by Seasons Kitchen. Dress code is summer cocktail attire.

For information, or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.westcotthouse.org/ and click on the “Programs & Events” tab.

Summer Arts Festival: Soul Legends featuring Tia Seay

The Springfield Arts Council presents Tia Seay and The Collective on Saturday evening as they perform as part of the Summer Arts Festival.

The music presentation will take place at the Veteran Park Amphitheater at 250 Cliff Park Road in Springfield from 8 to 10 p.m.

This evening will be filled with classic soul, jazz and R&B, featuring vocalist Tia Seay, backed by the musicians of The Collective.

Performances will include classics from legends like Etta James, Mavis Staples, Gladys Knight, Sam Cooke, Al Green, Anita Baker, Marvin Gaye, Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson and more.

Admission is free. Donations are accepted at intermission.

For more information, visit www.springfieldartscouncil.org.

Back2School Drive for Kids Hope + GSOC

First Christian Church in Springfield is hosting a back-to-school drive in partnership with Kids Hope America and the Good Samaritan Outreach Center on Sunday afternoon.

The drive will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. at 3638 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield.

Attendees can also get information about volunteering at GSOC’s Back to School Ice Cream Social on Saturday, Aug. 14, or learn more about being a Kids Hope Mentor.

To learn what items are needed, visit https://fcclife.me/events/back2school-drive-for-kids-hope-gsoc.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra

The Springfield Arts Council presents the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra as they perform as part of the Summer Arts Festival on Sunday evening.

The music presentation will take place at the Veteran Park Amphitheater at 250 Cliff Park Road in Springfield from 8 to 10 p.m.

The program will include music by African American composer Ulysses Kay, a reimagined adaptation by Max Richter of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” under concertmaster Sujean Kim, and Bizet’s “Carmen,” arranged by Soviet composer Rodion Shchedrin.

After an intermission, The Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra will perform a program of an “eclectic mix of roaring standards, danceable Latin rhythms, and the midnight heartbreak of the blues,” as stated on the event’s Facebook page. Vocalist Christopher McDole will be the featured performer.

Admission is free. Donations are accepted at intermission.

For more information, visit www.springfieldartscouncil.org.

Event is sponsored by Courtyard by Marriott Downtown Springfield, and The Springfield Foundation.