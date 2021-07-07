Clark-Shawnee to welcome new middle school principal

Clark-Shawnee Local School will welcome Adam Billet as the new principal of Clark-Shawnee Middle School, which opens in the fall, the district announced.
The school board will vote on a recommendation to hire Adam Billet at their meeting on Thursday.
Billet is the current assistant principal of Greenon Junior/Senior High School and brings 16 years of experience in secondary education.
”Mr. Billet’s dedication to students and passion for high-quality teaching and learning make him a great fit to join the leadership team at Clark-Shawnee,” said Superintendent Brian Kuhn. “With over a decade of experience teaching middle school and five years of administrative experience, Mr. Billet brings a wealth of knowledge, passion, and ideas that will enhance the great opportunities available to our middle school Braves.”
Billet was selected by an interviewing committee of administrators, teachers and staff. He will fill the position vacated by Amanda Ike, who resigned after the 2021-21 school year.
”I am honored to be selected as the next Principal of Shawnee Middle School and look forward to working with the staff to continue Shawnee’s long tradition of educational excellence for all students,” Billet said. “The Clark-Shawnee community is well-known for its commitment to education, and I’m excited to get to know the staff, students, families, and community members.”
Billet began his career in education in 2005 at Northeastern Local School District before joining Greenon as a middle school math teacher in 2006. He was the athletic director and dean of students in 2015 until becoming the assistant principal in 2019, the district said. He has a bachelor’s degree in education and master’s degree in educational leadership from Wright State University.