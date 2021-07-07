springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark-Shawnee to welcome new middle school principal

Adam Billet. CONTRIBUTED
Adam Billet. CONTRIBUTED

IN OUR SCHOOLS | 43 minutes ago
By Brooke Spurlock

Clark-Shawnee Local School will welcome Adam Billet as the new principal of Clark-Shawnee Middle School, which opens in the fall, the district announced.

The school board will vote on a recommendation to hire Adam Billet at their meeting on Thursday.

Billet is the current assistant principal of Greenon Junior/Senior High School and brings 16 years of experience in secondary education.

ExploreClark, Champaign shelters see increase in stray, returned animals

”Mr. Billet’s dedication to students and passion for high-quality teaching and learning make him a great fit to join the leadership team at Clark-Shawnee,” said Superintendent Brian Kuhn. “With over a decade of experience teaching middle school and five years of administrative experience, Mr. Billet brings a wealth of knowledge, passion, and ideas that will enhance the great opportunities available to our middle school Braves.”

Billet was selected by an interviewing committee of administrators, teachers and staff. He will fill the position vacated by Amanda Ike, who resigned after the 2021-21 school year.

ExploreClark State to hold registration events, giveaway $500 scholarship

”I am honored to be selected as the next Principal of Shawnee Middle School and look forward to working with the staff to continue Shawnee’s long tradition of educational excellence for all students,” Billet said. “The Clark-Shawnee community is well-known for its commitment to education, and I’m excited to get to know the staff, students, families, and community members.”

Billet began his career in education in 2005 at Northeastern Local School District before joining Greenon as a middle school math teacher in 2006. He was the athletic director and dean of students in 2015 until becoming the assistant principal in 2019, the district said. He has a bachelor’s degree in education and master’s degree in educational leadership from Wright State University.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top