Clark-Shawnee to welcome new middle school principal

”I am honored to be selected as the next Principal of Shawnee Middle School and look forward to working with the staff to continue Shawnee’s long tradition of educational excellence for all students,” Billet said. “The Clark-Shawnee community is well-known for its commitment to education, and I’m excited to get to know the staff, students, families, and community members.”

Billet began his career in education in 2005 at Northeastern Local School District before joining Greenon as a middle school math teacher in 2006. He was the athletic director and dean of students in 2015 until becoming the assistant principal in 2019, the district said. He has a bachelor’s degree in education and master’s degree in educational leadership from Wright State University.