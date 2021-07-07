White Sox designate Springfield native Eaton for assignment

The Chicago White Sox announced Wednesday they have designated outfielder Adam Eaton, a Kenton Ridge High School graduate and former Miami RedHawks outfielder, for assignment.
Manager Tony LaRussa told reporters it was a difficult decision but there wouldn’t be enough playing time for Eaton moving forward. Other teams could claim Eaton off waivers in the next seven days. If he clears waivers, he could be sent to the minor leagues or released.
In his second stint with the White Sox, Eaton got off to a strong start in the opening weeks of the season but saw his batting average dip below .200 in May. He went on the injured list in June with a strained right hamstring and did not play between June 14 and July 2.
Eaton, 32, went 4-for-16 after returning to action in the last four games. He’s hitting .201 with five home runs and 28 RBIs in 58 games.
This is Eaton’s 10th season in the big leagues. He’s a career .278 hitter. He debuted with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012 and helped lead the Washington Nationals to a World Series championship in 2019.