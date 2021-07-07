Remaining fireworks that caused Clark County house fire destroyed

King said since the fire had a “head start” on crews arriving, it was well involved. He said the house was not a total loss but was severely damaged, along with the detached garage on the property.

The remaining fireworks that were found inside the garage that had not exploded were safely disposed Wednesday in conjunction with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Dayton Regional Bomb Squad and State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The homeowner was believed to be the only one inside the home when the fire broke out, King said. He had minor injuries that were evaluated on scene by medics and declined to be taken to a hospital.

The Dayton Regional Bomb Squad and the Bethel Twp. Fire Department burned the confiscated fireworks from a house in Park Layne that was destroyed by fire Saturday. The fireworks were taken Wednesday to the Southwest District Water Treatment Plant where they could be burned without any individuals getting hurt. BILL LACKEY / STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

According to incident report, the offenses listed include aggravated arson, unauthorized use/sell fireworks, manufacturing without a license and inducing panic.

King said he’s not sure if the fireworks inside the garage were illegal or if the homeowner will face any charges at this time as the incident remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and sheriff’s offices. If there are any charges, King said they will be presented and approved by the county prosecutor.

The area has not seen any type of fire caused by fireworks like this one, King said.

“Here in our district we’ve seen a few, but they were small grass fires, nothing of any significance as we saw on Saturday... the amount of fire and the amount of fireworks that were on that location,” he said.

Nationwide, the National Fire Prevention Association says there are nearly 19,500 fires caused by fireworks each year, including houses, vehicles or property.

“Fireworks are pretty dangerous,” King said. “They should be handled with care and should only be used under the supervision of parents or a licensed exhibitor to present those fireworks.”