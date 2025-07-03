Locally-owned, community-focused food delivery service launches in Enon, Springfield

Based out of Enon and Springfield, founder and CEO Jordan Powell launched Rapid Eats in April, but the “roots of the idea go back many years.”

Powell originally dreamed up a food and grocery delivery service with his best friend, where they had a website and vision, but were told it wouldn’t work in a city like Springfield, Powell said.

“I let the dream go... for a while,” he said.

But that passion never left him, Powell said.

“I’ve always had a heart for serving others, being my own boss and building something that brings real value to families, including my own,“ he said. ”The rebirth of that original idea is now Rapid Eats: a family-oriented, locally-owned delivery service designed to be affordable, fair and relationship-driven.”

So far, Rapid Eats has partnered with 10 places including Coffee Expressions, Blended By J, Frosty’s Good Food & Fine Spirits, VS Donuts, Studebaker’s Country Restaurant, Lee-Ann’s Dairy Delight, Speakeasy Ramen, Rudy’s Smokehouse, Harmony Farm Market and G5 Pizza & Wings.

Powell said a huge part of his journey was inspired by conversations with the Coffee Expressions team, who became his first official partner and are now an exclusive partner with them. He visits them daily and once asked how he could get his coffee delivered.

“That simple question turned into deep conversations about their struggles with national platforms and how there had to be a better way — for both merchants and customers. They worked alongside me tirelessly to troubleshoot, refine and support the vision, even when things got tough. Their faith in this project helped me stay focused and committed," he said.

Local restaurants do have to pay a $99 one-time set up fee, $10 a month tech fee per tablet and 10% commission per order to be included in the service.

“But more than just being on a platform — we build true partnerships with our merchants. We’re in constant communication, offering support and celebrating their growth like it’s our own. We don’t treat them like clients — we treat them like family,” Powell said.

Powell has 15 drivers, and they are working to build up the local driver pool, he said.

What makes this delivery service different from ones such as DoorDash, Uber Eats or Grubhub, Powell said, is that it’s family-owned, community-rooted and built on values.

“We’re not just another delivery app — we’re a platform created by a local family, for local families. Every decision we make — from fair pricing to who we partner with — is grounded in integrity, transparency and service," he said.

Unlike the national platforms, Rapid Eats does not charge hidden service fees, require you to purchase a pass for affordable delivery or treat merchants like numbers, Powell said.

Explore 6 homes to open for Springfield garden tour that benefits symphony orchestra

“We maintain real relationships with our partners and talk directly with our customers. That personal connection is at the heart of what we do,” he said.

Powell hopes Rapid Eats becomes a legacy for his kids, to create jobs, uplift small businesses, supports families and reminds people local still matters.

The delivery fee costs are $1.99 for customers within one mile of the restaurant, $2.99 for customer one to five miles, $3.99 for customers five to 10 miles and $4.99 for customers 10 to 15 miles. There is also a way to tip drivers, who receive 100% of all tips.

To order, open the app, browse your local spots, select your items and check out. Customers will receive real-time updates and tracking from the moment the order is place until it’s delivered.

Since the business is family-oriented, Powell said they made the intentional choice to exclude alcohol and tobacco products from the platform.

They also believe in giving back, Powell said, so through the Delivering Hope initiative, they set aside a portion for every dollar earned to support local families, causes and community programs.

Customers earn points for every dollar spend, and those points can be redeemed for discounts starting on their next order.

“We’ve made the platform simple and accessible for busy families and individuals alike ... It’s quick, easy and built with the everyday user in mind,” Powell said. “Our goal is always to ensure food arrives fresh, fast and affordable — perfect for busy parents, office workers or anyone looking for a reliable, local option.”

People can access the delivery system by downloading the Rapid Eats app or visit www.rapid-eats.com.