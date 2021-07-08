New Aldi grocery proposed for Springfield

Explore OHSP releases crash report in investigation into man struck by Springfield police cruiser

Crossley noted that a timeline for the proposed Aldi location is dependent upon approval from the Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Division. If approved, development is expected to begin this winter with the location likely being ready for shopping in summer of 2022.

The Tuttle Road development project is expected to total roughly $10 million, Crossley said. He declined to comment on the amount of funding funneled into the beginning stages of planning for the development, but described it as a “substantial” amount.

The empty lot at 330 Tuttle Road where an ALDI grocery store is planned. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

He told the News-Sun that the Tuttle Road development project for Aldi has been “two years in the making,” with the pandemic having an impact on the project’s planning timeline. The past 14 months, Crossley said, have been packed with planning to address the intersection that would lead into the proposed location.

Crosstowne Properties has coordinated with Springfield and Clark County engineers, as well as the Ohio Department of Transportation, to draft plans to address the intersection of U.S. Rt. 40 and Tuttle Road and implications increased traffic would have on that area, Crossley told the commissioners.

Although his company has not met with Springfield Twp. trustees or residents to discuss the development project, Crossley told commissioners that he was willing to meet with people. Public hearings for input and questions about the development project will be slated through the city, given zoning division approval.

“The county is definitely up for community development,” said Commissioner Lowell McGlothin.

An Aldi grocery store currently exists in Springfield on Bechtel Avenue, and a distribution center for the grocery chain is located on Charleston Pike.

By the Numbers:

2022: Projected opening of the proposed Aldi

$10 million: Potential value of housing and commercial development

6: acres of land dedicated to the proposed businesses