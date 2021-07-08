New Aldi grocery proposed for Springfield

The Board of Clark County Commissioners approved an annexation petition Wednesday that could lead to a new Aldi grocery on Tuttle Road in Springfield.
The approved petition called for roughly 31 acres of property to be annexed to the City of Springfield from Springfield Twp. The petition to annex the property, listed as 330 Tuttle Road, was rejected in May partly due to the petition being incorrectly completed.
Springfield resident Craig Crossley, principal of development company Crosstowne Properties Ltd., attended Wednesday’s commissioner meeting to discuss the annexation, revealing that Aldi is considering an expansion to that area. Crossley’s son, who also leads the development business, approached ALDI about creating another location in the Springfield area.
Aldi’s communications office did not have an immediate comment, but will submit a response to the News-Sun in regard to the proposed store, a spokesperson for the grocery chain said Wednesday. That response had not been received by late Wednesday.
As proposed, the Tuttle Road development project would include an Aldi retail location and an additional, yet to be decided retail or restaurant location in six acres at the front of the annexation, with the remaining portion of the land left for residences and agricultural spaces.
Crossley noted that a timeline for the proposed Aldi location is dependent upon approval from the Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Division. If approved, development is expected to begin this winter with the location likely being ready for shopping in summer of 2022.
The Tuttle Road development project is expected to total roughly $10 million, Crossley said. He declined to comment on the amount of funding funneled into the beginning stages of planning for the development, but described it as a “substantial” amount.
He told the News-Sun that the Tuttle Road development project for Aldi has been “two years in the making,” with the pandemic having an impact on the project’s planning timeline. The past 14 months, Crossley said, have been packed with planning to address the intersection that would lead into the proposed location.
Crosstowne Properties has coordinated with Springfield and Clark County engineers, as well as the Ohio Department of Transportation, to draft plans to address the intersection of U.S. Rt. 40 and Tuttle Road and implications increased traffic would have on that area, Crossley told the commissioners.
Although his company has not met with Springfield Twp. trustees or residents to discuss the development project, Crossley told commissioners that he was willing to meet with people. Public hearings for input and questions about the development project will be slated through the city, given zoning division approval.
“The county is definitely up for community development,” said Commissioner Lowell McGlothin.
An Aldi grocery store currently exists in Springfield on Bechtel Avenue, and a distribution center for the grocery chain is located on Charleston Pike.
By the Numbers:
2022: Projected opening of the proposed Aldi
$10 million: Potential value of housing and commercial development
6: acres of land dedicated to the proposed businesses