Springfield routs Olentangy Orange in first round of playoffs

Senior Anthony Brown put on a show with three touchdown catches, leading fourth-ranked Springfield to a 35-7 victory Friday at home against Olentangy Orange in the first round of the Division I, Region 2 playoffs.
The Wildcats (9-1), the No. 2 seed in the region, will stay at home for the second round of the playoffs and play No. 7 seed Fairmont (8-3), which beat No. 10 seed Wayne 24-20 on Friday.
Springfield, a three-time defending regional champion that reached the state championship game for the first time last season, suffered its only loss against Fairmont, 24-21 in Springfield on Sept. 23.
Brown, a University of Kentucky recruit, tied for the Greater Western Ohio Conference lead with 11 touchdown catches in the regular season. He now has 14 touchdown receptions this season. He caught one touchdown in the first half and two in the third quarter. He got loose with a spin move for his final score and sprinted through the defense to the end zone.
This was Browns third three-touchdown game of the season. He had three in the season-opening 29-22 victory against Saint Louis De Smet Jesuit and three in a 54-14 victory against Springboro.
In the first half, Springfield took a 6-0 lead on its first drive with a 3-yard touchdown run by fullback Jayden McKinster. It was his second touchdown run of the season. Olentangy Orange blocked the extra point.
Springfield’s second drive ended with a touchdown pass from Bryce Schondelmyer to Anthony Brown. They converted the two-point conversion with a pass to take a 14-0 lead with 2:36 left in the first quarter.
Neither team scored in the second quarter. Schondelmyer threw an interception on Springfield’s third drive and lost a fumble on the fourth drive. Bryce Washington broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone to end Olentangy’s best scoring chance of the half.
Springfield broke open the game with three touchdowns in the third quarter. Schondelmyer connected with Da’Shawn Martin and then twice found Brown for scores to build a 35-0 lead.
With four touchdown passes, Schondelmyer has 35 in 10 games.
