4 Buckeyes among class of 2023 grads in FBS this fall

Here’s a rundown of the entire group’s progress so far:

Adrian Norton, WR, Stebbins — Marshall

Norton played in 23 games at Akron, including 11 starts last season when he caught 43 passes for 831 yards. After earning second-team All-MAC honors, he entered the transfer portal and landed at Marshall.

Mitch Bolden, TE, Lakota West — Miami University

A star quarterback for the Firebirds, Bolden spent the last two seasons at Army, where he did not see any game action. He transferred to Miami in January.

Anthony Brown-Stephens, WR, Springfield — Tulane

Speedster transferred to Tulane this winter after playing in 25 games for Kentucky over the previous two seasons. He finished his career in Lexington with 10 catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

Jackson Courville, K, Centerville — Ohio State

Courville became Ball State’s starting kicker as a true freshman and made 15 of 21 field goals that season.

Last year, he was 11-for-13 with a long of 52 yards that was the game winner for the Cardinals against Northern Illinois on Oct. 26.

He will join an Ohio State roster that returns Jayden Fielding, a senior from Texas who is 29-for-37 on field goals over the past two seasons but has not made one longer than 47 yards.

Nigel Glover, LB, Northmont — Northwestern

Played in eight games last season and made Academic All-Big Ten after spending one season at Ohio State.

JJ Jean-Louis, LB, Centerville — North Texas

Played in six games last season, primarily on special teams, after transferring from Iowa State, where he played in three games and had one tackle in 2023.

Matt Karpinsky, LB, Centerville — Army

Joined the Midshipmen roster last season after a year at the Naval Academy Prep School.

Jaivian Norman, DB, Springfield — Eastern Michigan

Started six games last season and was credited with 25 tackles, including 1.5 for loss after redshirting in 2023.

Austin Siereveld, OL, Lakota East, Ohio State

After redshirting in 2023, Siereveld started seven games last season and was a key part of an offensive line that was remade twice because of major injuries. He was named an “iron Buckeye” after winter workouts and appeared to exit spring as a potential starter at right tackle this fall.

Malik Hartford, safety, Lakota West — Ohio State

Has played in 22 games in two seasons with the Buckeyes, including two starts as a true freshman, and has been credited with 18 tackles. He is in the competition to be the other starting safety next to All-American Caleb Downs in a new-look defense this fall.

Joshua Padilla, OL, Wayne — Ohio State

Impressed new OSU offensive line coach Tyler Bowen this spring and could push for starting center role depending how things shake out at other positions. He finished last season as the No 2 center.

Dalton Gustwiller, DL, Fairmont — Western Michigan

Played in seven games last season and was credited with seven tackles, including one for loss, after playing in two games in 2023.

Jackson McGohan, TE, Miamisburg — Wisconsin

He played in eight games at LSU in 2023 before transferring to Wisconsin last year. He played in three games and caught one pass for two yards for the Badgers.

Braedyn Moore, DB, Badin — Toledo

The 6-2, 204-pounder is back in Ohio after spending the past two seasons at Wisconsin, where he played in seven games last season and four in 2023.

Ray Coney, LB, Fairfield — Tulsa

Coney transferred to Tulsa after two seasons at East Tennessee State, where he played in 21 games and made 97 tackles, including 12 for loss and five sacks for Tre Lamb, the new coach of the Golden Hurricane.

Evan Tengesdahl, Wayne — Cincinnati

Redshirted in 2023 and played in 11 games as a reserve last season.

Could be a candidate to move into the startling lineup after three graduated according to Cincinnati Enquirer.

Joshua Fussell, DB, Lakota West — Northwestern

After playing in one game and redshirting in 2023, Fussell played in 12 last season. He started the final eight games and ended up with 39 tackles and five pass breakups. Also earned Academic All-Big Ten status.

Ben Minich, DB, Lakota West — Notre Dame

Minich played in 14 games last season, including all four playoff games on special teams. He finished with eight tackles after playing in three games and redshirting in 2023.

Stanley Clyne, Tippecanoe — Cincinnati

Joined the Bearcats as a walk-on two years ago and is still looking for his first game action after catching 49 passes for 817 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior for the Red Devils.