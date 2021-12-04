springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield falls to St. Edward in state championship game

Springfield's Tywan January tackles St. Edward's Danny Enovitch in the Division I state championship game on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. David Jablonski/Staff
Springfield's Tywan January tackles St. Edward's Danny Enovitch in the Division I state championship game on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

By Michael Cooper, Contributing Writer
Updated 29 minutes ago

CANTON — Springfield’s quest for a state championship ended at the hands of one of Ohio’s most successful programs.

Lakewood St. Edward senior Danny Enovitch rushed for 210 yards and two TDs as the Eagles beat Springfield 23-13 in front of 7,148 fans at the Division I state championship game on Friday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The Eagles (15-1) won their fifth championship overall and their second in the last four years.

Springfield senior quarterback Te’Sean Smoot rushed for a 9-yard touchdown and went 29-for-43 for 349 yards through the air, including a 20-yard TD pass to junior Anthony Brown, as the Wildcats finished the season 13-2.

Springfield was seeking to become the first Clark County team to win a state championship since the playoff era began in 1972. Two other teams in Clark County history have advanced to the state championship game: Catholic Central in 1991 and Shawnee in 2011.

Springfield advanced to the state championship this season after falling in the state semifinals in each of the previous two seasons.

