High school football: Fairmont upsets fifth-ranked Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Sophomore quarterback Brock Baker scored on a 15-yard run late in the fourth quarter to lift Fairmont past Springfield 24-21 in Greater Western Ohio Conference play on Friday night at Springfield High School.
The Wildcats came in ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press state poll.
Senior running back Drew Baker rushed for 115 yards as the Firebirds improved to 4-2 and 1-2 in the GWOC.
Springfield lost at home for the first time since Week 2 of the 2019 season. The Wildcats had won 18 straight home games, including regular season and the playoffs.
Senior Bryce Schondelmyer went 18-for-26 for 213 yards and two touchdown passes and senior Daylen Braday caught eight passes for 83 yards and two TDs. Wildcats senior Anthony Brown returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown as Springfield fell to 4-1 and 2-1 in the GWOC.
The Wildcats took a 7-0 lead on an 11-yard pass from Schondelmyer to Bradley. The Firebirds responded with a 3-yard TD run by Brock Baker.
Fairmont took a 14-7 lead when junior Karmron Payne returned a blocked field goal 80 yards for a TD.
The Wildcats tied the score at 14 when senior Anthony Brown returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a TD.
Fairmont kicker Will Holt hit a 28-yard field goal late in the second quarter to give the Firebirds a 17-14 halftime lead.
The Wildcats reclaimed the lead on a 9-yard TD pass from Schondelmyer to Bradley with 44 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Brock Baker’s late score gave Fairmont the lead for good and Firebirds senior linebacker Holden Barlow intercepted a pass on Springfield’s final drive to seal the victory. Drew Baker also recovered a fumble in the fourth.
Springfield hosts Springboro (5-1, 3-0), which beat Centerville 21-17, in a key GWOC game next week. Fairmont hosts Miamisburg (3-3, 1-2).
