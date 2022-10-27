High School Football: Springfield ‘leveling up’ for postseason

Springfield has won four straight games since its only loss of the season to Fairmont on Sept. 23. The Wildcats have outscored their opponents 186-45 in those four wins.

“We’re getting hot at the right time,” Douglass said. “You want to be leveling up as you go into the playoffs and I think we’re figuring it out at the right time.”

The Wildcats senior class has plenty of experience in the playoffs. Springfield has played 14 postseason games the last four seasons, going 11-3 with all three losses coming in the state semis or final.

“With the core group of our kids, it will be like old times,” Douglass said.

Last season, the Wildcats fell to Lakewood St. Edward 23-13 in the state championship game. McKinster, who missed a majority of last season with injuries, hopes to experience Canton one more time.

“I want to help get back there,” McKinster said. “It’s a once in a lifetime thing and it doesn’t happen all the time. I want to make sure we can all get an experience like that.”

Springfield led the GWOC with more than 405 yards of total offense per game. The Wildcats are led by senior quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer, who led the GWOC in passing yards (2,951 yards), passing touchdowns (31) and completion percentage (68.3 percent). His top targets – seniors Anthony Brown (45 catches, 940 yards, 11 TDs) and Daylen Bradley (59 catches, 901 yards, 10 TDs – also rank among the GWOC’s top five in receptions, receiving yards and receiving TDs.

Defensively, Springfield is allowing 12.7 points per game. They’re led by senior linebacker Jaivian Norman, who has 83 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior defensive end Robert Owens, Jr. has 11.5 tackles for loss and four sacks and sophomore defensive end Jackson Heims has 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Junior defensive back Aaron Scott also has four interceptions.

Olentangy Orange started the season 3-2, but lost four straight before beating rival Olentangy Liberty 23-7 in Week 10. The Pioneers run a balanced offense led by running back J.J. Calip, a transfer from Worthington Kilbourne who is committed to Central Michigan.

“It’s going to be a formidable challenge,” Douglass said.