Analysis: Despite Slaton signing, Cincinnati Bengals pass rush still faces uncertainty

Hendrickson and Stewart are the keys but both are dealing with contract disputes. Getting those situations sorted might not be enough, though. Cincinnati is counting on getting more from returning players like Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample and could move them inside to help boost the interior pass rush, but that’s a lot of hoping and wishing.

Let’s take a look at the past performances of the Bengals’ defensive linemen, and how they are expected to stack up in 2024 with help from some analysis and data from Pro Football Focus. This is the fifth in a series of pieces breaking down each position group for the Bengals. Next up: Linebackers.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN ON THE ROSTER

Projected starters: Joseph Ossai, B.J. Hill, T.J. Slaton, Trey Hendrickson

Reserves: McKinnley Jackson, Kris Jenkins, Cedric Johnson, Myles Murphy, Cam Sample, Shemar Stewart

Others in the mix: Dante Barnett, Howard Cross III, Eric Gregory, Raymond Johnson III, Isaiah Thomas

HENDRICKSON BY THE NUMBERS

2024 stats: 46 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 36 quarterback hits, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, six passes defended

PFF grades for 2024: Hendrickson ranked eighth of 211 edge players with a defense grade of 88.1, and he was fifth in pass rush grade (90.4) and 67th in run defense grade (65.9).

PFF ranking for 2025: Listed as the No. 7 edge rusher on PFF’s Top 32 list going into 2025, up two spots from 2024.

HILL BY THE NUMBERS

2024 stats: 56 tackles, seven tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, 3.0 sacks in 15 games

PFF grades for 2024: Hill ranked 29th of 219 defensive tackles with a defense grade of 70.2, and he was 67th in pass rush grade (64.2) and 22nd in run defense (69.2)

PFF ranking for 2025: Hill is not among the top 32 going into this season, for a second year in a row. He was No. 30 on PFF’s Top 32 list in 2023.

OSSAI BY THE NUMBERS

2024 stats: 46 tackles, four tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, 5.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 17 games

PFF grades for 2024: Ossai ranked 126th of 211 edge players with a defense grade of 58.3, and he was 121st in pass rush grade (58.0) and 128th in run defense grade (57.0).

PFF ranking for 2025: Ossai is not among PFF’s Top 32 edge players this year. He was ranked 27th in PFF’s Top 32 going into 2023.

SLATON BY THE NUMBERS

*Stats with Green Bay Packers

2024 stats: 30 tackles, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, 1.0 sack in 17 games

PFF grades for 2024: Ranked 177th of 219 defensive tackles with a defense grade of 45.3, and he was 124th in pass rush grade (57.6) and 156th in run defense grade (45.0).

PFF ranking for 2025: Slaton was not listed on the PFF Top 32 list for interior defensive linemen going into 2025.

FURTHER ANALYSIS

Even with the league’s sack leader still on the roster, the Bengals went from being ranked by PFF with the 13th-best defensive line in the league this time a year ago to dropping all the way to 25th going into 2025. That’s based on the unit’s poor run defense and inability to consistently generate pressure last year, plus concerns the Bengals didn’t do enough to address it this offseason.

Stewart should be an upgrade over Hubbard, who played through injuries last year but struggled to be productive; however, unlike Hubbard, he is unproven and it doesn’t help he did not participate in offseason workouts. That puts him behind going into training camp, even if he gets his contract signed.

“The Bengals generated pressure on only 27.7% of plays without blitzing in 2024, placing them 27th,” PFF’s Zoltán Buday wrote. “Sam Hubbard‘s retirement did not help the unit, and while there is potential in the Trey Hendrickson–Shemar Stewart edge defender duo, the Bengals are currently in contract disputes with both the veteran and the rookie.

“Veteran interior defender B.J. Hill continues to play at a high level and ranked 24th among interior defenders in PFF overall grade in 2024. However, neither of the other experienced interior defenders on Cincinnati’s roster ranked in the top 100 in 2024.”

Little has been said about 2023 first-round pick Myles Murphy, but it’s clear he’s on the hot seat to figure it out in Year 3 after getting no sacks last year.

Cincinnati is hoping Kris Jenkins Jr. and McKinnley Jackson made big strides in their Year 2, but neither bring anything to the interior pass rush that has been lacking. They were brought in as run stoppers and can still help there, but Jenkins has the athleticism to add more to the pass rush and perhaps could provide a lift there under new coaching.

Much is still riding on Hendrickson, who PFF’s Ryan Smith ranked as the seventh best edge defender.

