Springfield bounces back from first loss, thumps Springboro

Schondelmyer threw touchdown passes of 60, 37 and 33 yards to star receiver Anthony Brown. He also hit Daylen Bradley for 52 yards and Da’Shawn Martin for 45 yards. The touchdowns represented 227 of the passing yards. The Wildcats also played most of the game without Shawn Thigpen, who left the game after being injured on a reception.

Brown is the highly recruited receiver in the room, but he was able to get open deep on two post routes and one go route because the safeties couldn’t ignore the other receivers.

“It’s a blessing really,” Brown said of the receiver depth. “Because in our receiver room we have a lot of competition. We all hold ourselves to a high standard.”

Schondelmyer completed 22 of 30 and now has 22 touchdowns and 1,869 yards in six games. His previous career high in yards in a game was 425 as a sophomore at Arcanum.

Springboro (5-2, 3-1) was coming off an upset of Centerville and was the only 3-0 team in the GWOC. Now Springfield, Springboro, Centerville and Wayne are all 3-1.

“The better football team won tonight,” Springboro coach Ryan Wilhite said. “Those guys are really, really good and we saw a lot of those things on film.”

The Wildcats also had their first 100-yard rushing night with 123 for a total offensive output of 615 yards. Jayvin Norman was the workhorse and scored on runs of 3 and 4 yards.

And the defense set the tone five three-and-outs in the first half.